    Basketball Champions League

    Gruppe I

    PlatzTeamSp.KörbeDiff.Pkt.
    1
    AEK Athen
    AEK Athen
    		2190:162284
    2
    FIT/One Würzburg Baskets
    Würzburg
    		2159:15634
    3
    Derthona Basket
    Derthona
    		2165:173-82
    4
    Promitheas Patras
    Promitheas
    		2153:176-232

    Gruppe J

    PlatzTeamSp.KörbeDiff.Pkt.
    1
    Unicaja Malaga
    U. Malaga
    		2183:147364
    2
    Lietuvos Rytas Vilnius
    Lietuvos
    		2160:15823
    3
    Galatasaray Odeabank Istanbul
    Galatasaray
    		2162:171-93
    4
    Manisa BB
    Manisa
    		2158:187-292

    Gruppe K

    PlatzTeamSp.KörbeDiff.Pkt.
    1
    Lenovo Tenerife
    Teneriffa
    		2175:142334
    2
    Basquet Manresa
    Manresa
    		2169:171-23
    3
    Grissin Bon Reggio Emilia
    Reggiana
    		2160:178-183
    4
    Petkim Spor
    Petkim
    		2174:187-132

    Gruppe L

    PlatzTeamSp.KörbeDiff.Pkt.
    1
    CEZ Basketball Nymburk
    Nymburk
    		2191:156354
    2
    Nanterre 92
    Nanterre
    		2167:16613
    3
    UCAM Murcia
    Murcia
    		2165:169-43
    4
    Falco-KC Szombathely
    Szombathely
    		2157:189-322