Basketball Champions League
Gruppe I
|Platz
|Team
|Sp.
|Körbe
|Diff.
|Pkt.
|1
AEK AthenAEK Athen
|2
|190:162
|28
|4
|2
WürzburgFIT/One Würzburg Baskets
|2
|159:156
|3
|4
|3
DerthonaDerthona Basket
|2
|165:173
|-8
|2
|4
PromitheasPromitheas Patras
|2
|153:176
|-23
|2
Gruppe J
|Platz
|Team
|Sp.
|Körbe
|Diff.
|Pkt.
|1
U. MalagaUnicaja Malaga
|2
|183:147
|36
|4
|2
LietuvosLietuvos Rytas Vilnius
|2
|160:158
|2
|3
|3
GalatasarayGalatasaray Odeabank Istanbul
|2
|162:171
|-9
|3
|4
ManisaManisa BB
|2
|158:187
|-29
|2
Gruppe K
|Platz
|Team
|Sp.
|Körbe
|Diff.
|Pkt.
|1
TeneriffaLenovo Tenerife
|2
|175:142
|33
|4
|2
ManresaBasquet Manresa
|2
|169:171
|-2
|3
|3
ReggianaGrissin Bon Reggio Emilia
|2
|160:178
|-18
|3
|4
PetkimPetkim Spor
|2
|174:187
|-13
|2
Gruppe L
|Platz
|Team
|Sp.
|Körbe
|Diff.
|Pkt.
|1
NymburkCEZ Basketball Nymburk
|2
|191:156
|35
|4
|2
NanterreNanterre 92
|2
|167:166
|1
|3
|3
MurciaUCAM Murcia
|2
|165:169
|-4
|3
|4
SzombathelyFalco-KC Szombathely
|2
|157:189
|-32
|2