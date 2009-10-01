|Platz
|Team
|Sp.
|S
|N
|PCT.
|1
ClevelandCleveland Cavaliers
|30
|26
|4
|0,867
|2
BostonBoston Celtics
|29
|22
|7
|0,759
|3
New YorkNew York Knicks
|29
|19
|10
|0,655
|4
OrlandoOrlando Magic
|31
|19
|12
|0,613
|5
MilwaukeeMilwaukee Bucks
|28
|16
|12
|0,571
|6
MiamiMiami Heat
|27
|14
|13
|0,519
|7
AtlantaAtlanta Hawks
|30
|15
|15
|0,500
|7
IndianaIndiana Pacers
|30
|15
|15
|0,500
|9
DetroitDetroit Pistons
|30
|13
|17
|0,433
|9
ChicagoChicago Bulls
|30
|13
|17
|0,433
|11
BrooklynBrooklyn Nets
|29
|11
|18
|0,379
|12
PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia 76ers
|27
|10
|17
|0,370
|13
CharlotteCharlotte Hornets
|29
|7
|22
|0,241
|14
TorontoToronto Raptors
|30
|7
|23
|0,233
|15
WashingtonWashington Wizards
|27
|4
|23
|0,148
|1
OklahomaOklahoma City Thunder
|28
|23
|5
|0,821
|2
HoustonHouston Rockets
|29
|20
|9
|0,690
|3
MemphisMemphis Grizzlies
|30
|20
|10
|0,667
|4
DallasDallas Mavericks
|29
|19
|10
|0,655
|5
DenverDenver Nuggets
|27
|16
|11
|0,593
|6
LA ClippersLos Angeles Clippers
|30
|17
|13
|0,567
|7
LA LakersLos Angeles Lakers
|29
|16
|13
|0,552
|8
Golden StateGolden State Warriors
|28
|15
|13
|0,536
|9
San AntonioSan Antonio Spurs
|29
|15
|14
|0,517
|10
MinnesotaMinnesota Timberwolves
|28
|14
|14
|0,500
|10
PhoenixPhoenix Suns
|28
|14
|14
|0,500
|12
SacramentoSacramento Kings
|30
|13
|17
|0,433
|13
PortlandPortland Trail Blazers
|29
|9
|20
|0,310
|14
UtahUtah Jazz
|28
|7
|21
|0,250
|15
New OrleansNew Orleans Pelicans
|30
|5
|25
|0,167