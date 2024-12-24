Basketball Heute
Dienstag, 24.12.2024
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte
101
:
114
Houston Rockets
Houston
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland
124
:
113
Utah Jazz
Utah
Orlando Magic
Orlando
108
:
104
Boston Celtics
Boston
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia
111
:
106
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta
117
:
104
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota
Miami Heat
Miami
110
:
95
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn
New York Knicks
New York
139
:
125
Toronto Raptors
Toronto
Chicago Bulls
Chicago
91
:
112
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis
110
:
114
Los Angeles Clippers
LA Clippers
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma
123
:
105
Washington Wizards
Washington
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas
132
:
108
Portland Trail Blazers
Portland
Denver Nuggets
Denver
117
:
90
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix
Golden State Warriors
Golden State
105
:
111
Indiana Pacers
Indiana
Los Angeles Lakers
LA Lakers
114
:
117
Detroit Pistons
Detroit
Mittwoch, 25.12.2024
New York Knicks
New York
25.12.
18:00
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas
25.12.
20:30
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota
Boston Celtics
Boston
25.12.
23:00
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia
Donnerstag, 26.12.2024
Golden State Warriors
Golden State
26.12.
02:00
Los Angeles Lakers
LA Lakers
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix
26.12.
04:30
Denver Nuggets
Denver
Freitag, 27.12.2024
Indiana Pacers
Indiana
27.12.
01:00
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma
Orlando Magic
Orlando
27.12.
01:00
Miami Heat
Miami
Washington Wizards
Washington
27.12.
01:00
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta
27.12.
01:30
Chicago Bulls
Chicago
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis
27.12.
02:00
Toronto Raptors
Toronto
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee
27.12.
02:00
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans
27.12.
02:00
Houston Rockets
Houston
Portland Trail Blazers
Portland
27.12.
04:00
Utah Jazz
Utah
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento
27.12.
04:00
Detroit Pistons
Detroit
Samstag, 28.12.2024
Orlando Magic
Orlando
28.12.
01:00
New York Knicks
New York
Boston Celtics
Boston
28.12.
01:30
Indiana Pacers
Indiana
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn
28.12.
01:30
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio
Houston Rockets
Houston
28.12.
02:00
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans
28.12.
02:00
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis
Denver Nuggets
Denver
28.12.
03:00
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix
28.12.
03:00
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas
Los Angeles Clippers
LA Clippers
28.12.
04:00
Golden State Warriors
Golden State
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta
28.12.
21:00
Miami Heat
Miami
Sonntag, 29.12.2024
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte
29.12.
00:00
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma
Washington Wizards
Washington
29.12.
01:00
New York Knicks
New York
Chicago Bulls
Chicago
29.12.
02:00
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee
Golden State Warriors
Golden State
29.12.
02:30
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix
Denver Nuggets
Denver
29.12.
03:00
Detroit Pistons
Detroit
Utah Jazz
Utah
29.12.
03:30
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia
Portland Trail Blazers
Portland
29.12.
04:00
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas
Los Angeles Lakers
LA Lakers
29.12.
04:30
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento
Orlando Magic
Orlando
29.12.
21:30
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn
Montag, 30.12.2024
Boston Celtics
Boston
30.12.
00:00
Indiana Pacers
Indiana
Toronto Raptors
Toronto
30.12.
00:00
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta
Houston Rockets
Houston
30.12.
01:00
Miami Heat
Miami
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma
30.12.
01:00
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota
30.12.
02:00
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio